Around the Way with EJ: Good Counsel LLC and Motivate the Game

ROANOKE, Va. – As someone who set out to be unique in who I am and what I do, I’ll always be naturally drawn to anyone that’s driving in the same lane, so to speak. Daniel Brooks and the initiatives and organizations he’s created, fit the bill.

I first met him early in 2021 through the athletics brand, Motivate The Game, of his business Good Counsel LLC. They hosted the first annual Kawuan Ray day, honoring the teen who passed away. It was there that I realized just how special and unique Motivate the Game truly is-- using sports not as distraction but rather a breakthrough to aid in mental health.

Motivate the Game combines mental health techniques, character building, leadership development and mentoring into football specific drills and athlete development.

“You can be tough for a moment but you can be fit for a lifetime,” Brooks said. “We have football coaches, we have basketball coaches, we have physical therapists, trainers but no one works on the most important muscle of the body. The biggest muscle of the body is the mind.”

In the 10th episode of Around the Way with EJ, Brooks shares his personal journey, upbringing and how he came to the realization that he wanted to serve the community at large.