Virginia staves off late Georgia Tech comeback for a 48-40 win

Cavaliers reach bowl eligibility with 4th consecutive ACC victory

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Virginia defeats Georgia Tech 48-40
Virginia defeats Georgia Tech 48-40 (NBC 29)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Yellow Jackets laid the sting early with 195 yards in the opening quarter, but the Cavaliers never hit the panic button. Despite trailing 16-7 at one point, Virginia scored 20 unanswered points to get a comfortable lead, on its way to a 48-40 victory.

Brennan Armstrong continued to be the wow factor with 29 completions for 396 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 99 yards rushing and two more scores, accounting for 495 yards in the game. A big target was Dontayvion Wicks. The sophomore hauled in six catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Saturday night’s win proved to be the Cavaliers’ 21st in their past 24 games at Scott Stadium. Up next for UVa will be a road contest at Coach Mendenhall’s old stomping grounds, Brigham Young next Saturday, before they return home to face Notre Dame on November 13.

