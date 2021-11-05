Liberty University athletics moving to Conference USA starting with 2023-24 season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University announced a big step for its athletics department Friday afternoon.

The Flames will move to Conference USA as the 2023-24 season starts.

Prior to this move, The Flames’ football team has competed as an FBS independent program since moving up to the FBS level in 2018 while its basketball programs competed in the ASUN Conference.

This announcement comes as Liberty ends its 2020-21 season with an overall winning percentage of 70.5% as well as winning 10 conference championships and a bowl game.

In Nov. 2020, the Flames cracked AP’s Top 25 Football poll for the first time, ranking in the final spot as No. 25.

According to Liberty, this move to Conference USA marks the third athletics conference for the department since 1988 when they moved to the NCAA Division I level.

Joining Liberty in Friday’s conference announcements are Jacksonville State University, New Mexico State University and Sam Houston State University.

