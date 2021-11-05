33º
WATCH: Hidden Valley’s Ponn reaches 501 wins and advances to Region 3D Championship

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Hidden Valley Titans, Basset Bengals

ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley beat Bassett Thursday 3-0, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9. Head Coach Carla Ponn earned her 501st win as well.

“Well, I have great players, great kids. Speaking of milestones, we have 1000 kills from Cam, 1000 assists from Faith, 100 aces from Caleigh, and 500 wins. I have these athletes that put the time and effort in and work hard for me and I’m just very blessed. Very blessed.”

Hidden Valley will play for the Region 3D Championship on Wednesday against the winner of Carroll County and Magna Vista. That game will be played Monday.

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

