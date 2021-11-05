WATCH: Hidden Valley’s Ponn reaches 501 wins and advances to Region 3D Championship

ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley beat Bassett Thursday 3-0, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9. Head Coach Carla Ponn earned her 501st win as well.

“Well, I have great players, great kids. Speaking of milestones, we have 1000 kills from Cam, 1000 assists from Faith, 100 aces from Caleigh, and 500 wins. I have these athletes that put the time and effort in and work hard for me and I’m just very blessed. Very blessed.”

Hidden Valley will play for the Region 3D Championship on Wednesday against the winner of Carroll County and Magna Vista. That game will be played Monday.