WATCH: Rustburg, Glenvar advance to volleyball State Championship

ROANOKE, Va. – Rustburg beat Hidden Valley in Class 3 State Semifinals, 3-2.

“I knew they would be ready for us and be out to get us and be excited to have us here on their home court because I think the last three volleyball seasons we’ve ended their season,” head coach Kristen Hardie said. “But my girls were ready, they were up for the challenge. I’m so excited, not just for Kate, but all the seniors, they’ve worked hard and for them to have that opportunity, it’s great.”

Glenvar beat Floyd County in Class 2 State Semifinals, 3-1.

Auburn beat Chilhowie in Class 1 State Semifinals, 3-0.

Patrick Henry fell to Stone Bridge in the Class 5 State Semifinals, 3-0.