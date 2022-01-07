Virginia Tech’s quarterback room gains depth with two commitments

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells (8) passes in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ROANOKE, Va. – When Braxton Burmeister and Knox Kadum entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Virginia Tech’s quarterbacks room had a big void to fill. A void that new head coach Brent Pry and staff were hoping the transfer portal could in turn help fill. Thursday evening, that came to fruition when the Hokies picked up not one but two commitments from signal callers in the transfer portal.

Grant Wells passed for over 5,500 yards the past two seasons as the starter at Marshall. He led the Thundering Herd to the New Orleans Bowl this past season. Wells was also named the 2020 Conference USA Freshman of the Year and will look to make a difference when he suits up in Maroon and Orange.

South Carolina’s Jason Brown has also committed to play in Blacksburg. Brown helped lead Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks to wins over Florida and Auburn, completing 60 passes for over 700 yards and 8 interceptions. As a graduate transfer, the Fredericksburg native will be available immediately allowing him to join the team for Spring workouts.

