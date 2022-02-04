Malaysia makes second appearance in Winter Olympics

The Malaysia delegation enters the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing National Stadium.

Malaysia back at Winter Olympics

Malaysia is sending athletes to the Winter Olympics for just the second time in its country’s history.

Two alpine skiers — Jeffrey Webb on men’s slalom and Aruwin Salehhuddin on women’s slalom and women’s giant slalom — qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics from Malaysia.

They were part of a seven-member delegation that walked in the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony in Beijing’s National Stadium on Friday.

Webb was one of two Malaysian athletes who represented the country for the first time in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in 2018, while Salehhuddin is making her debut.