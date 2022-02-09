Lindsey Jacobellis finds redemption at 36 with gold, Team USA's first of 2022 Games

iFeb 9, 2022; Zhangjiakou, China; Lindsey Jacobellis (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal in the Mens Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifications during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsey Jacobellis dug deep Wednesday in her fifth Olympic appearance to capture the elusive snowboard cross title she's been pursuing for nearly two decades, simultaneously claiming Team USA's first gold of the 2022 Winter Games..

The 36-year-old, for now snowboarding's oldest Olympic champion, defeated 2014 bronze medalist Chloe Trespeuch of France and two other riders in the women's SBX big final to finally make amends with her debut 2006 Torino Games' fall that infamously cost her the victory.

RESULTS

Ad

Jacobellis had continually proven herself outside the Games, racking up five individual world titles and 10 individual X Games wins, yet Olympic gold remained for some reason unattainable for the Connecticut-born Vermonter – until now.

After Torino she was fifth in Vancouver, seventh in Sochi and fourth in PyeongChang. In individual snowboard cross alone, Jacobellis has an astonishing 52 podiums and 30 wins on the World Cup circuit. This season, she placed third in back-to-back competitions in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.