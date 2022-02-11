Elton John congratulates Nathan Chen for winning gold with a tweet

Nathan Chen earned his elusive gold medal in the men's singles competition on Thursday dancing to a medley of Elton John songs. On Friday, Sir Elton John himself reacted, tweeting his support for the gold medalist.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/eltonofficial/status/1491766323575201792?s=20&t=EMELOLLHdZOJRjnaqDRVOg

His routine started with “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road,” perhaps ironic for someone who has been on a path for the last four years to redeem his 2018 Olympic performance. It then transitioned to “Rocket Man,” as Chen rattled off his fourth quad of the routine.

Finally, the electric performance finished with “Bennie and the Jets,” where an animated Chen sold step sequences and infectious smile.

Ad

Chen’s performance to Elton John’s medley wasn’t new for the Olympics. The 22-year-old skated to the medley for the 2021-2022 season before the Olympics.

Pretty solid 24 hours for Nathan Chen, an Olympic gold medal and kudos from The Rocket Man himself.