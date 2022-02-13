Special recognition for Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund

ROANOKE, Va – Prior to region tournament wrestling at Northside Saturday night, a special presentation was made to the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund. Longtime referee Scott Thomason dedicated his season’s long pay of $3,000 to the organization. The fund awarded over 30 scholarships in its first year with all proceeds benefitting the kids.

You may recall KNSF also held a golf benefit at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club and also awarded scholarships at the final home dual meet for Roanoke College just a few weeks ago.

KNSF was founded in 2021 to honor the legacy of Christopher “Kip” Dowell Nininger, a standout high school state champion wrestler. For more information on KNSF, click here.