Roanoke dominates SVU in home finale on the mats

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College wrestling team hit the mat for the final time at Cregger Center in what is the program’s inaugural season. They put on a show for the home crowd notching quality wins throughout the night.

Mac Cafurello def. Jaden Nelson at 125 via technical fall with 20 seconds left on the clock. At 133 Webb Drescher had no problems in a 9-2 decision, while Morgan Robinson made quick work at 145 -- getting a pinfall.

Heath Rudolph earned an 11-2 decision at 157, former Cave Spring product Mahlic Sallah earned a 12-2 decision at 184 and at 197, Jackson Shumate def. Cache Holmes in an extra period.

Roanoke will travel to Averett University Saturday for the Southeast Wrestling Conference Tournament.

