Virginia Tech women ranked #23 in latest AP Top 25 basketball poll

Hokies defeated back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time ever this week

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Virginia Tech back in the AP Top 25 poll at #23 (Virginia Tech/ACC)

ROANOKE, Va. – They’ve been knocking on the door of being a ranked program for much of the season and on Monday it came to fruition.

Virginia Tech is now ranked #23 in the nation after its strongest week of performances this season, which included defeating back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time in program history.

The Hokies defeated #11 Georgia Tech on Feb. 10, 73-63, and took down then-No. 23 North Carolina 66-61.

The team is currently riding a four-game win streak.

Sunday’s victory also gave the program its fourth win over a ranked opponent this season and eleventh conference win. Both of which are program firsts.

Grad-student Aisha Sheppard also reached an incredible feat in the win over the Tar Heels by breaking the ACC record for career 3-pointers made--now sitting at 377 and counting.

The Hokies have four games left this season including two more ranked opponents in #3 Louisville and #4 North Carolina State.

Click here to see the full rankings.

