BREAKING: Elana Meyers Taylor elected Team USA's Closing Ceremony flagbearer

FEBRUARY 21, 2018 Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates after earning a silver medal in women's bobsled during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

During the first heats of bobsled's two-woman competition, Team USA announced via social media that four-time Olympian and medalist Elana Meyers Taylor — who has had an eventful experience at these Games, to say the least — was selected as Sunday's Closing Ceremony flagbearer for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I was so honored to be named the Opening Ceremony flag bearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it’s even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony,” Meyers Taylor said in a statement. “Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success – I'm looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games.”

Shortly after arrival, Meyers Taylor contracted COVID-19 and was forced to isolate for days. It was announced later that week that she had been selected Opening Ceremony flagbearer alongside curler John Shuster, but — stuck in quarantine — she ceded the honor to speed skater Brittany Bowe.

Meyers Taylor was cleared to compete on February 5th, and won silver in the monobob debut on February 13.

The 2022 Winter Olympics marked Meyers Taylor's first Games as a mother; the bobsledder is only one of two moms competing at these Olympics.

Had it not been for Meyers Taylor, monobob may not have become an Olympic event. The Georgia native has been a key figure in the fight for gender equity at the Games, and was one of the most vocal athletes in her sport concerning the addition of a second Olympic bobsled event for women.

In the Twitter video, Meyers Taylor's husband Nic — an alternate on the men's bobsled team — gave the news to Elana, who currently shares the record as the most decorated female bobsledder in Olympic history with compatriot Kaillie Humphries.

"I know we've been through a lot," Nic said to an emotional, laughing Elana as he gave her a hug.

"Oh my gosh, that is crazy," Meyers responded. "That is unbelievable."

This story is developing. More information to come shortly ...

