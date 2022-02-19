WATCH: Auburn’s Ethan Millirons breaks all time school scoring record

RINER, Va. – Senior guard Ethan Millirons broke the all-time scoring record of 1,671 points set by Lowell Reed in 1966 on Thursday. The record has been in place for 56 years.

“Out here, shooting in the gym all these years, seeing that plaque up there, Lowell Reed’s jersey, I’ve always wanted to be up there with him and my dad and surpass the record. It was a special moment,” he said.

Millirons helped lead the Eagles over Grayson County in the Mountain Empire District Tournament Semifinal game, dropping 25 points in the 66-46 win.