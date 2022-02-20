SALEM, Va. – Salem Civic Center was the host for the VHSL Wrestling Championships for classes 1, 2 and 3-- where many of our local athletes and schools competed for state titles.

In class 2 reigning champ Carder Miller from James River went back-to-back at the 195 pound weight class. He won via pin at 1:35.

“I worked hard all year, I actually had surgery, I didn’t expect to wrestle,” Miller said. “When my surgeon told me I was ahead of schedule I was like heck yeah let’s put our mind to it and grind. Here it is it worked out good.”

In the class 3, 220 pound weight class, Christiansburg’s Parker Ferrell defeated Markaz Wood via pin in the second period.

“Coming into it I knew I had the capability of winning this, it was kind of just putting everything together I got all year,” Ferrell said. “I just trust my coaches so much, just bu8ilding me up building me up, it all fell into place perfectly.”

Christiansburg also picked up a win at the 285 pound weight class when Aiden Lacoma defeated Hunter Richards of William Byrd with a second period pin.

In class 5 competition, William Fleming’s Jacob Henderson won the 170 pound state title.

For a complete look at results, click here.