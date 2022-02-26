1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Patrick Henry’s Chuck Webb

Roanoke, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour concludes back in Roanoke City with an eye to the future stars. That’s because we are honoring sophomore running back Chuck Webb at Patrick Henry High School. The Patriots young talent exploded for 290 yards against previous unbeaten Hidden Valley in a River Ridge district game. He found the end zone 4 times on runs of 6, 16, 46 and 48 yards in helping his team to a 5th straight victory.

Webb accepted the honor with Coach Alan Fiddler on hand as well as the rest of the 10 Sports team. This honor really does have an eye to the future.

“We want to get them the ball! And you gotta do that in the right situations. He’s got good teammates around him to help him be more successful. The better his teammates are, the better Chuck can play. And he’s really accepted his role, he does a great job -- does a great job at practice, he works hard and is a complete running back. The recruiting is starting to heat up on it and we’re really excited about it,” coach Fiddler explained.

”I feel better about my role. I know we have a lot of kids coming up, so I want to be a leader to them. Show them we are on the football team, and how we do things. I just want the young guys to feel like we are a team and they can do as much as we can and they can have a big role in the team,” Webb explained.

The Patriots are coming off a 7-3 regular season and a 5D playoff win at Massaponax before falling to Mountain View.