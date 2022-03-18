67º
Virginia Tech men out of the NCAA Tournament after falling to Texas in the first round, 81-73

The Longhorns advance and play Purdue on Sunday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma dunks in front of Texas's Jase Febres during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The ACC Champion Hokies faced the Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon.

Eleven-seed Virginia Tech lost to 6-seed Texas in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 81-73.

Senior forward Keve Aluma led the Hokies with 15 points. In the last minute of the game, junior guard Hunter Cattoor made a three-point jumper and a layup, scoring a total of 12 points for the Hokies.

The Hokies won four-straight games in four days last week to claim the school’s first-ever ACC Tournament title, but ultimately, couldn’t keep up with Texas Friday night.

Virginia Tech is now out of the NCAA Tournament as Texas gears up to face 3-seed Purdue on Sunday.

On Friday, the Virginia Tech women lost their first round of the tournament as well, taking both programs off their respective brackets.

