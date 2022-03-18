Virginia Tech men out of the NCAA Tournament after falling to Texas in the first round, 81-73

(Jeffrey Phelps, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma dunks in front of Texas's Jase Febres during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The ACC Champion Hokies faced the Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon.

Eleven-seed Virginia Tech lost to 6-seed Texas in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 81-73.

Senior forward Keve Aluma led the Hokies with 15 points. In the last minute of the game, junior guard Hunter Cattoor made a three-point jumper and a layup, scoring a total of 12 points for the Hokies.

The Hokies won four-straight games in four days last week to claim the school’s first-ever ACC Tournament title, but ultimately, couldn’t keep up with Texas Friday night.

Virginia Tech is now out of the NCAA Tournament as Texas gears up to face 3-seed Purdue on Sunday.

On Friday, the Virginia Tech women lost their first round of the tournament as well, taking both programs off their respective brackets.