Virginia Tech women fall to FGCU in NCAA first round, 84-81

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Eagles proved to be too much for the Hokies on Friday afternoon in College Park, Maryland.
In the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, 5-seed Virginia Tech fell to the 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast University, 84-81.
While taking a 40-39 lead into the half, the Eagles outscored the Hokies 23-16 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was a much closer story with the Hokies outscoring FGCU, 25-22.
For the Hokies, junior center Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 42 points and 8 rebounds.
For the Eagles, Kierstan Bell led the team with 21 points and 8 rebounds.
After the first quarter, the Hokies trailed, 24-20 and outscored the Eagles in the second quarter, 20-15.
The Eagles will now face the winner of Friday evening’s game between 4-seed Maryland and 13-seed Delaware.