Virginia Tech women fall to FGCU in NCAA first round, 84-81

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) shoots against Florida Gulf Coast guard Kerstie Phills (13) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Eagles proved to be too much for the Hokies on Friday afternoon in College Park, Maryland.

In the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, 5-seed Virginia Tech fell to the 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast University, 84-81.

While taking a 40-39 lead into the half, the Eagles outscored the Hokies 23-16 in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was a much closer story with the Hokies outscoring FGCU, 25-22.

For the Hokies, junior center Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 42 points and 8 rebounds.

For the Eagles, Kierstan Bell led the team with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

After the first quarter, the Hokies trailed, 24-20 and outscored the Eagles in the second quarter, 20-15.

The Eagles will now face the winner of Friday evening’s game between 4-seed Maryland and 13-seed Delaware.