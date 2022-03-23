62º
No. 15 Liberty baseball falls to Wake Forest 13-6 on baseball diamond

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Wake Forest def. #15 Liberty 13-6 (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a nonconference mid-week game, Wake Forest defeated No. 15 Liberty 13-6. With the loss, the Flames fall to 1-1 against ACC teams this season.

The bats were hot early for the Demon Deacons, whos first two batters reached on-base. Wake would score five runs in the first 4 innings of play. Liberty was able to get two runs by way of solo home runs from Derek Orndorff and Logan Mathieu in the second and third innings of play.

While both teams scored in each of the final three innings, Wake’s bats simply produced more-- outscoring Liberty 8-4. The Demon Deacons finished with 16 hits in the 13-6 victory over the Flames.

Liberty will now prep for a 3-game home stand with ASUN foe Stetson beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.

