Aisha Sheppard drafted 23rd overall by the Las Vegas Aces

ROANOKE, Va. – Early Monday morning, Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard had a simple two-word tweet, “Draft Day.”

Less than 12 hours later, it would turn into perhaps the best day of her life.

During the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Las Vegas Aces drafted Sheppard 23rd overall, making her the highest draft pick ever in program history.

Former Hokie Justin Robinson posted a celebratory video on Twitter the moment she found out.

Sheppard ended her career in Blacksburg as the all-time leading scorer in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history and she became the first VT athlete to be named All-ACC three times. Sheppard also ended her career as the ACC’s all-time leader in made three-pointers (402).

She averaged just over 13 points and scored in double figures 22 times this past season. Sheppard, a true leader on and off the court, was part of the blueprint that helped Virginia Tech women’s basketball reach its recent standard of success under head coach Kenny Brooks.

Ad

Overall the ACC had seven players drafted Monday night and it was also the 17th consecutive year and ACC player has been drafted in the first round of the WNBA.