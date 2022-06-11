A Dozen local squads advance to State Finals

Salem, VA and – The scene is certainly set for a SW Virginia gold rush of state spring sports medals. No less than a dozen squads have advance to the state finals. Here’s a rundown of our local teams that were in action on State Semifinal Friday.

Girls Soccer:

Class 3: Hidden Valley defeated Brentsville 1-0 in overtime, while Lafayette downed Lord Botetourt 4-1. The Titans will take on Brentsville for state gold Saturday.

Class 2: Glenvar ran past Luray 5-1, while Poquoson edged Alleghany 2-1 in overtime. The two will meet for the title at Salem HS at 12:30 p.m.

Class 1: Defending Champion Eastern Montgomery blanked West Point 2-0. Auburn handled Riverheads 4-1. Those two rivals will meet again at 12:30 at Roanoke College.

Boys Soccer:

Class 4: Jefferson Forest got by Great Bridge in two overtimes, 3-1. They advance to take on Western Albemarle in the finals.

Class 3: Cave Spring falls to Meridian 4-1 to end the Knights season.

Class 2: Glenvar edged Nandua in overtime 2-1. Radford fell to Clarke Co. 3-2. The Highlanders will meet Clarke Co for the title at 10 am at Salem HS.

Class 1: Perennial power Galax took out Rappahannock 2-1. Northhampton edged Auburn 1-0. The Maroon Tide will play for the title at 10 am at Roanoke College.

Boys Baseball:

Class 4: Hanover ended Jefferson Forest’s run, 13-3 in 6 innings.

Class 3: Libety Christian downed Lafayette 12-1. They advance to the state title vs. Abingdon at 11 a.m.

Class 2: Appomattox nips Stuarts Draft 1-0. They get John Battle for the championship at 1 pm at Salem Stadium.

Class 1: Both area squads were eliminated. Rappahannock defeated Grayson Co 11-8. Rappahannock County took down Auburn 4-1.

Girls Softball:

Class 4: Hanover edged Halifax County’s season 4-2.

Class 3: Lord Botetourt marches on with a 3-1 win over Brentsville. They will play New Kent for the title.

Class 2: Appomattox defeats Randolph-Henry 11-0, Pace Co downs Dan River 3-2. The Raiders play for the title at 10 a.m. at Moyer Complex in Salem.

Class 1: Auburn blanked Buffalo Gap 3-0. Riverheads hammered Fort Chiswell 13-2. The Class 1 Final is 10 a.m. at Moyer.

