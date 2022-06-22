80º

Area HS squads dominate state awards

Galax, East Mont and LCA take home coach of the year awards

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Galax Maroon Tide, Eastern Montgomery Mustangs, VHSl, Auburn eagles, Liberty Christian bulldogs

Salem, Va. – Another round of VHSL state awards were announced Monday on the heels of the Virginia spring jubilee (spring sports championships). Your Class 1 girls soccer player of the year is Eastern Montgomery junior Maddie Bruce. The Mustangs junior scored 27 goals and added 36 assists in leading her team to back-to-back state titles.

Her coach Whittney Shaver --takes home the Class 1 girls soccer coach of the year honor. The Mustangs have won 32 straight games. In boys Class 1 soccer, Galax’s James Kohl earns the coach of the year award. The Maroon Tide captured their 6th state title over the past eight seasons. The boys class 1 player of the year goes to Auburn’s Chris Neal. He had 22 goals and 15 assists in 21 games.

And on the diamonds-- Liberty Christian baseball coach Randy Tomlin is the class 3 baseball coach of the year. The Bullodgs were 25-2, winning the programs’ second state title. Meanwhile Grayson Co’s Andrew Shaffner wins the class 1 baseball player of the year. Shaffner is headed to NC State in the fall after batting .545. He was 6-0 on the mound with 3 saves and .156 era.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

