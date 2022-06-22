Area HS squads dominate state awards

Salem, Va. – Another round of VHSL state awards were announced Monday on the heels of the Virginia spring jubilee (spring sports championships). Your Class 1 girls soccer player of the year is Eastern Montgomery junior Maddie Bruce. The Mustangs junior scored 27 goals and added 36 assists in leading her team to back-to-back state titles.

Her coach Whittney Shaver --takes home the Class 1 girls soccer coach of the year honor. The Mustangs have won 32 straight games. In boys Class 1 soccer, Galax’s James Kohl earns the coach of the year award. The Maroon Tide captured their 6th state title over the past eight seasons. The boys class 1 player of the year goes to Auburn’s Chris Neal. He had 22 goals and 15 assists in 21 games.

And on the diamonds-- Liberty Christian baseball coach Randy Tomlin is the class 3 baseball coach of the year. The Bullodgs were 25-2, winning the programs’ second state title. Meanwhile Grayson Co’s Andrew Shaffner wins the class 1 baseball player of the year. Shaffner is headed to NC State in the fall after batting .545. He was 6-0 on the mound with 3 saves and .156 era.