Radford’s Guerra bringing blue collar culture to new gig

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University recently named Alex Guerra as the next baseball head coach. The Highlander alum spent the last seven seasons at James Madison as an assistant, and returns to the area with a clear vision of what his program will look like.

“For us, were going to be really aggressive, we’re going to start in recruiting for sure. Recruiting athletic players who can play in the middle of the field and do a lot of different things for us and then on the mound, guys that can pound the strike zone, spin the breaking ball, and have some projectability to them,” Guerra said. “But ultimately they’re going to fit our culture of being blue collar and being really really tough and making sure they’re the right fit for us. Everything for us is about development, on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”