1st and 10 Camp Tour: Martinsville building on last season’s success

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour continues in Southside, where the Martinsville Bulldogs continue to build on their success from last season. The Bulldogs saw a playoff trip for the first time since 2017, and advanced to the second round. Our 2021 1st and 10 Coach of the Year Bobby Martin enters his fourth season with a group of hungry seniors, who are ready to show off what Coach Martin has taught them over the years.

“I think one thing, its my fourth year here, the ninth grade class that came, they’re seniors now. They kind of have an idea of how we run things,” Martin said. “I think that’s the biggest difference, that they’ve been around me for four years and have an idea of what we expect.”

We’re going to keep working and not let all the L’s last year affect us, this year is going to be a big year for everybody. We’re working harder, we are all here,” senior Ronnie Jackson said. “In past years, everybody was missing practice but we’re here now, and we’re ready to go.”