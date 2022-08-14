Titans look for a balanced attack in 2022

Roanoke, Va. – Hidden Valley was one of the biggest surprises of 1st and 10 season in 2021. Star quarterback Sam Dragovich provided a spectacular aerial assault. This year the Titans are seeking balance.

Coach Scott Weaver’s team racked up 7 wins and the 4 seed in the region before falling to Lord Botetourt in the region quarters. This year, Dragovich’s successor --junior Brayden Moore will look to run a more balanced attack behind a complete set of returners on the offensive line. And with at least 7 starters returning on defense, Coach Weaver can afford to be a little more patient..as the offense re-tools...

“Last year I didn’t know what we were going to be and we turned out we could throw the ball and we played pretty well --- we weren’t able to run the ball. We were super-super young last year, and the good thing about young kids is having a full off-season they got older they got bigger and stronger. So we’re pretty excited what we can do upfront. It feels like we’re kind of back to normal. We had an off-season, we had spring bal,l we had seven-on-sevens. It just feels normal and normal is good with what we’ve dealt with the last couple of years,” Coach Scott Weaver explains.

Weaver is now also the athletic director and he’s entering his 14th season as head coach. The Titans host rival Cave Spring in week one at Bogle field.