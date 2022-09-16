Volleyball roundup: Hidden Valley’s Ponn fastest to reach 500 kills, Titans remain undefeated

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Christiansburg beat Lord Botetourt 3-1 on Thursday, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16.

Meanwhile, Hidden Valley remains a perennial power in Class 3, reaching the state semifinals just a year ago.

The Titans won their seventh straight game to open the season on Thursday, defeating Pulaski County 3-0.

Caleigh Ponn reached 500 kills in only her seventh game into her sophomore season.

“Our best asset is being good teammates, we’re very good teammates, cheer for each other, high energy, nice fans, good coaches very good coaches who teach us and help as well,” Caleigh said.

Head Coach Carla Ponn’s team looks young, talented, focused, and dangerous.

“They have a lot of athleticism and a lot of drive, and they’re going to surprise a lot of people. Anytime we’re on the court, we have four sophomores playing at any time, so I think that surprises a lot of people,” Carla said.

“I’ve had a lot of girls before me show really good leadership roles. A lot of our six seniors were excellent leaders,” senior Abby Crosser said. “I knew coming in that I wanted to fill that leadership role from the beginning and I wanted to continue traditions that I’ve learned since I was in 8th grade. This is my fifth year in the program, I’m really excited about this season and all the girls.”