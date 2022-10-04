52º

Pulaski’s Burton earns Week 6 Honors

Trevor Burton rambled for 308 yards and 4 touchdowns Friday night

John Appicello, Sports Director

DUBLIN, Va. – The Cougars have reached the meat of their River Ridge schedule, and they needed a win with Hidden Valley visiting.

Pulaski running back Trevor Burton all but assured a ‘W’ with a monster performance. The senior back galloped for 308 yards on 28 carries and recorded a ‘Gettysburg Address’- four score - in a 41-7 Cougars district win.

Burton was also a force from his linebacker spot.

Pulaski County moves to 3-2 on the season, and Burton joins an elite fraternity. For all his efforts, Trevor Burton is your Week 6, WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

