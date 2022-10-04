Pulaski’s Burton earns Week 6 Honors

DUBLIN, Va. – The Cougars have reached the meat of their River Ridge schedule, and they needed a win with Hidden Valley visiting.

Pulaski running back Trevor Burton all but assured a ‘W’ with a monster performance. The senior back galloped for 308 yards on 28 carries and recorded a ‘Gettysburg Address’- four score - in a 41-7 Cougars district win.

Burton was also a force from his linebacker spot.

Pulaski County moves to 3-2 on the season, and Burton joins an elite fraternity. For all his efforts, Trevor Burton is your Week 6, WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Watch highlights from last week’s game below.