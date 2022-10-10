MONDAY HUDDLE: Losing streak shows how much Commanders need to address their offensive line

Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders attempts a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Greg Fiume)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Commanders nearly rally, but OL continues to be a problem

If there was a silver lining in Washington’s 21-17 loss to Tennessee on Sunday, it’s that the Commanders only allowed three sacks to the Titans and nearly won before a Carson Wentz pass was picked off near the goal line in the waning seconds.

But still, the four-game losing streak Washington now sports following a season-opening win over Jacksonville is showing just how much the Commanders need to address their offensive line in the offseason.

Despite allowing just three sacks against the Titans, Washington is still third-worst in the NFL in sacks allowed with 20, one behind the Rams and Colts.

Just as bad, the Commanders still can’t run the ball.

Washington only had 43 rushing yards against the Titans and enter Thursday’s game at Chicago 27th in the league in rushing yards.

If you can’t run the ball or protect the quarterback, it’s certainly a chore to score.

Given that, it’s no wonder why Washington is 26th in the league in points per game and has averaged 15.5 points per game during its four-game losing streak.

Hokies give up record rushing performance in loss

While the Commanders have had issues up front on the offensive side of the ball, Virginia Tech continues to have problems along both the offensive and defensive lines.

The Hokies are on a three-game losing streak following a 45-29 loss at Pittsburgh, a game that saw Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda rush for a school-record 320 yards and six touchdowns in the game.

While the defensive line got shredded for Virginia Tech, the offensive line gave up three sacks and four tackles for loss during the game to the Panthers.

If the Hokies (2-4, 1-2) are going to try and contend for a bowl game, the line play has to become a lot better.

Virginia starts fast, then collapses against Louisville

Things seemed promising for Virginia early on against Louisville, given the Cavaliers took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and had generated some energy in its home stadium.

But it all went south from there, with Louisville dominating the rest of the way and earning a 34-17 win.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong managed to throw for 313 yards, but he also turned the ball over three times, two on interceptions and one on a fumble.

Virginia only had six — that’s right, six — rushing yards in the game, and enters its bye week on a three-game losing streak while sporting a 2-4 record.