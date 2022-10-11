46º

Salem’s Wilson earns Week 7 honors

The Spartans QB threw four touchdowns in their Friday night River Ridge win

John Appicello, Sports Director

SALEM, Va. – Since an opening-game loss to the best team in the state of West Virginia, Salem hasn’t blinked. They’ve just gotten better.

A case in point: Friday night Salem was hosting River Ridge rival Pulaski County. The Spartans were unphased by some early Cougars’ success.

Salem was led by senior quarterback DaRon Wilson, who pulled the Spartans in a close, one-score game to a 49-14 win.

Wilson threw for 236 yards and the Gettysburg address - ‘four score’ - in their Friday night win.

Wilson’s touchdown passes were 23, 87, 17, and 15 yards, and he added 35 yards rushing for good measure as the Spartans move to 6-1. For his efforts on homecoming, DaRon Wilson is your Week 7 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

