Virginia Tech Women view “Pressure as a Privelege”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Since Kenny Brooks stepped in as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach seven years ago, the level of success has been on a constant climb each year. The 2021-2022 season was no different. The Hokies picked up 13 ACC wins and finished third in conference standings--a program best in each category.

With that success came a deep run in the ACC Tournament and an automatic bid in the NCAA Women’s Tournament. While Virginia Tech fell to Florida Gulf Coast, it was clear the bar had been raised in Blacksburg in terms of expectations--and the team knows those expectations remain as it preps for the 2022-2023 campaign. But the Hokies have a positive outlook on

“They know who they are and they know what their capabilities are,” said Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks. “They know that they’re not going to win an ACC Championship on the first night of the season. They’re winning a championship bit by bit by bit.”

“We have these goals but it’s not like we’re focusing on them more than the present moment,” said Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley. “We are taking every practice as a moment to get better.”

“Just not letting pressure get to us,” said Hokies guard Georgia Amoore. “I think pressure is a privilege and we have that privilege right know so just taking every practice and every game one at a time.”

Depth headlines the Hokies roster with All-American and reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley returning with a core of talent that includes Georgia Amoore, Cayla King and Kayana Traylor. Virginia Tech also welcomed a handful of transfers in the offseason including All-American Ashley Owusu from Maryland and Taylor Soule and Clara Ford--both from Boston College.

“Everybody works together,” Amoore said. “We don’t have one personality that’s trying to do it all. Every practice you have to practice hard because we have such great talent, why waste sitting back and watching it? Getting everybody involved in it makes a high level of competition every practice. It’s good for the team and everyone individually because you can’t catch a break--you have to be on top of your game all the time.”

On top of their game and at seasons end the Hokies hope to be on top of the ACC as well.