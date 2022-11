CHARLESTON, Sc. – The Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball team beat ODU in the quarterfinal of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Thursday 75-71.

The Hokies lead by 20 points near the end of the first half... but Old Dominion came back in the second to cut the game to two possessions.

In the end, Virginia Tech made 15 of their 21 free throws and were lead by Sean Pedulla in scoring with 18.

They will face Penn State on Friday at noon.