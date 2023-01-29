Virginia Tech leading Syracuse at halftime, 52-33

BLACKSBURG, Va. – At halftime in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech is leading Syracuse 49-33.

The Hokies are shooting at a successful rate for the second consecutive game. The team has converted 11 three-pointers in the first half with Hunter Cattoor leading the way with 15 total points. Grant Basile has 14 points.

Freshman MJ Collins continues to make an impact, reaching double-figures in scoring in the first half, 11 points.

Virginia Tech is also sharing the ball, tallying 18 assists in the first half. Judah Mintz leads the Orange with 12 points.

The Hokies are without guard Darius Maddox tonight. It was announced prior to the tip he is out while dealing with a family matter.