WATCH: Glenvar claims team title in Region 2C wrestling championship

BUCHANAN, Va. – Glenvar clinched the Region 2C wrestling championship on Saturday at James River High School. The Highlanders had six champions in the finals, including senior Mason Hylton, who won the 132lb class.

“It was really cool because this is the first time I’ve won in regions and its my senior year, it’s cool to get a win before I leave,” he said. “A lot of our team is seniors so this is going to be our last good chance to win a region.”

James River dominated much of the lighter weight classes, with winners in 106, 112, and 120lb to start the evening.

“So I’ve been wrestling for awhile now, so my experience comes from all the out of season practices. in season gets you good, the out of season gets you that much better,” 106lb winner Xaiden Wynn said. “Getting to score all those points, you just get used to it after awhile.”

Appomattox also made an appearance at the podium Saturday, with Frank Gozin winning the 138lb weight class by pin.

“Keep going, keep your head up, push through, I was nervous getting into it, just trying to get the most points.”

Full team scores:

1. Glenvar 248.5

2. Patrick County 188.0

3. James River 165.0

4. Alleghany 163.0

4. Radford 163.0

6. Appomattox 139.0

7. Chatham 130.0

8. Dan River 72.0

9. Martinsville 39.0

10. Floyd 31.0