West Main Sports & Fitness: a true hidden “gym” for student-athletes

SALEM, Va. – During the latter part of Salem High School’s three year renovation project many student atheltes had to find a way to train with the lack of a workout space, since the weight room is getting upgrades also. Not only the football team but many other sports as well. There has been one place in Salem has been quite the hidden “gym”.

West Main Sports and Fitness has provided a space for many of the Spartans student athletes and others in the area, helping them appreciate the value of training as part of their routine. Along with weightlifting equipment and exercise materials, the facility recently repurposed a field house for additional indoor training needs.

“You know, I was an athlete coming up and it’s all I thought about,” said gym manager Travis Young. “Especially with my son and daughter being in sports, I wanted to give back to the community and these kids because they’re our future. At the end of the day we drive kids to practice, to games, buy them food to make it. The only way they’re going to make it is to work hard and to get there.”

By opening its doors and making efforts to improve facilities, West Main Sports and Fitness has played a pivotal role in the success of Spartans athletics--most recently the indoors boys track team who has earned a national ranking. You can learn more about that impact in the upcoming season three premiere of “Around the Way with EJ”.

Young said he hopes to see continued growth in the years to come with the possibility of serving even more middle and high schools.