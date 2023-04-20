Northside sends 11 athletes to the next level

ROANOKE, Va. – It was signing day Thursday at Northside high school, where eleven athletes across six sports put pen to paper.
Baylee Compton - softball at Roanoke College
Evan Elliott - football at Oberlin
Brayden Graybill - baseball at Ferrum College
Sincere Julius - basketball Palmetto Prep Academy
Emma Kelley - volleyball and track at Ferrum
Jasmine Kidd - track at Virginia State University
Marissa Martin - cross country and track at Marywood University
Carsyn Michaels - softball at Roanoke College
Ethan Nolan - wrestling at Averett University
Landon Saul - football at Hampden Sydney
Jayden Smith - track at UNC Charlotte
Athletic Director Tyler Deacon said the academic achievement of these athletes is essential on signing day.
“I’ve seen through my time here, doors open because of strong academics, and doors close on the other hand for good athletes who didn’t take the classroom as seriously as they should have,” he said. “So, I use examples of what I know in the past to try to motivate kids and keep them on the right path as far as the academics go, because, it is equally if not more important in the long run for these students, hoping to go to college and continue playing in college.”