Northside sends 11 athletes to the next level

ROANOKE, Va. – It was signing day Thursday at Northside high school, where eleven athletes across six sports put pen to paper.

Baylee Compton - softball at Roanoke College

Evan Elliott - football at Oberlin

Brayden Graybill - baseball at Ferrum College

Sincere Julius - basketball Palmetto Prep Academy

Emma Kelley - volleyball and track at Ferrum

Jasmine Kidd - track at Virginia State University

Marissa Martin - cross country and track at Marywood University

Carsyn Michaels - softball at Roanoke College

Ethan Nolan - wrestling at Averett University

Landon Saul - football at Hampden Sydney

Jayden Smith - track at UNC Charlotte

Athletic Director Tyler Deacon said the academic achievement of these athletes is essential on signing day.

“I’ve seen through my time here, doors open because of strong academics, and doors close on the other hand for good athletes who didn’t take the classroom as seriously as they should have,” he said. “So, I use examples of what I know in the past to try to motivate kids and keep them on the right path as far as the academics go, because, it is equally if not more important in the long run for these students, hoping to go to college and continue playing in college.”