VINTON, Va. – William Byrd baseball beat Cave Spring in Vinton on Wednesday, 7-4. Hayden Eades hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 5th to ice the win for the Terriers. William Byrd moves to 9-7 overall. They are 4-3 in the Blue Ridge District. The Knights fall to 12-3, but they remain undefeated in the River Ridge District at 8-0.