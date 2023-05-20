Second round coverage of Scott Robertson Memorial golf tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The junior golfers were treated to some nice weather on Saturday for second-round action of the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament.

There was a constant breeze at Roanoke Country Club as golfers teed off, including many of whom are from the Roanoke Valley.

In the Girls 15-18 division, Kathryne Ha of Salem High School was solid on Friday. She shot +2 thru the first nine on Saturday. Ha was going for a birdie on the par 4, 10th hole when the ball rolled just right of the cup. She would tap in for par before finishing at +8 for the day.

Tied with Kathryn in the overall standings is Patrick Henry’s Caroline Gilreath. Playing in her final Scott Robertson, her approach shot on the 10th hole was money. Lining up the ball and going for birdie, the ball trickled just to the left of the hole before she would tap in for par. The future Radford Highlander shot a +7 today but likes how she hit the ball and is thankful to be a part of the field for a final time.

“When I was little I would carry the scoreboard for the older kids on the final day and it was really cool to see them and that always inspired me to come play in this tournament one day,” Gilreath said. “Making those memories when I was little was just amazing and now I’m here playing.”

From Amherst came Caitlyn Baxter in the Girls 14 and Under division. On her second hole of the day, she saved par.

On the boys side, Lord Botetourt senior Ashton Harper had a frustrating start to the day. While he was able to save par on the first hole, he would bogey the par 3, 2nd. But that proved to be his only bogey on the front nine as he finished at -3 for the day, sitting at -2 overall.

The leaders heading into Sunday’s final round include Tyler Mawhinney at -6 (Boys 15-18), Zabe Shores at -1 (Boys 14 and Under), Molly Davidson at -4 (Girls 15-18), and Grace Carter at +4 (Girls 14 and Under).

For a look at the complete standings, click here.