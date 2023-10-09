Cleive Adams promoted as Ferrum athletic director

FERRUM, Va. – “Experience success and expect nothing less.”

That was one of many messages Cleive Adams had just moments after being introduced as the new Ferrum College athletic director.

Adams takes over after John Sutyak, who served the past four years, accepted the same position at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. After a national search, the board of trustees and the search committee came to a unanimous decision to tab Cleive Adams as the next leader--the first African American to hold the athletic director position in the 110 year history of Ferrum College.

“I just feel like this place is magical back here and with some TLC and rolling our sleeves up, I feel like we can get back to what Ferrum used to be, should be and will be,” Adams said.

Being a Ferrum alum and hall of famer, Adams knows the importance of restoring the tradition of the Black Hats. A native of Radford, Virginia, Adams played football at Ferrum under Coach Hank Norton in 1988 and 1989. He returned to Ferrum in the late 1990s to resume work on his degree, eventually earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation and Leisure with a minor in Psychology in 2002.

Adams is currently in his fourth season as head football coach of the Panthers football program. Prior to that, he served six seasons as Head Football Coach at Averett University, which is now an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) member. Prior to his stint at Averett, Adams served two stints as an Assistant Football Coach at Ferrum, from 2003 to 2004 and again from 2007 to 2013. During his second stint, Adams served as Defensive Coordinator. He was an Assistant Football Coach and Special Teams Coordinator at fellow ODAC member Washington and Lee University from 2005 to 2006.

With this new role, Adams also announced this will be his last season serving as football coach--a bittersweet feeling considering he spent 25 years on the sidelines.

“He represents honor and integrity,” said Ferrum College president Mirta Martin. “He represents the essence of Ferrum College. Cleive Adams has transformed his world and he will continue to transform the world of athletics at Ferrum College.”

“It speaks volumes to his character,” said Ferrum College alum and board of trustee member, Everett Foxx. Cleive Adams brings obviously the passion and really just a great individual, awesome leader. It’s what we felt like we needed in that position here at Ferrum.”

“It’s huge,” Adams said. “I always pride myself on being a team player. I love campus community, I want to be involved with every team on campus. I want to make sure they know I’m available and present and they know I’m a champion for them and that they know I will have their back. I think here at Ferrum more importantly our student athletes represent a large portion of our population and I want that population to be the cornerstone of leadership on this campus.”

