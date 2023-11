Roanoke & Daleville Va. – The Hidden Valley Titans handled visiting Bassett 3-0, while Lord Botetourt swept past Carroll Co. 3-0 to advance in the Region 3D Volleyball tournament on Tuesday night.

Semifinal matchups have Hidden Valley( 28-1) facing Tunstall and Lord Botetourt (20-4) taking on Christiansburg. The Blue Demons swept past Cave Spring 3-0, while Tunstall survived against Abingdon 3-2.