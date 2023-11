DALEVILLE, Va. – In Region 3D, last year’s finalists were two more proud programs -Lord Botetourt and Christiansburg. Both returned to the bracket. Both were in action Friday night.

First, we head to Daleville.

The Cavs were shorthanded with no starting QB, no wide receiver, no Head Coach Harless present, and no comment from Lord Botetourt. Despite all the no’s, one thing was a yes: the win.

Lord Botetourt moves on in the bracket, taking a 42-10 victory over Bassett.