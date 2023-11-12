Alleghany’s Lowman goes back-to-back at cross country championships

SALEM, Va. – Green Hill park was the place to be for all cross country enthusiasts as the VHSL held championships for Classes 1, 2 and 3.

Turning heads for the second year in a row, was Kiera Lowman of Alleghany High School. She claimed the class 2 individual title in 2022 but she moved up to class 3 following the consolidation of Alleghany and Covington High Schools. New class, no problem.

The super sophomore took command from the start and never looked back. She claimed back-to-back individual state titles after clearing her nearest competitor by 24 seconds.

“It’s super special to me,” Lowman said. “Last year it was crazy. It was kind of a new world for me. I mean, I did it in middle school, but it was kind of bizarre for me in that and so now it’s just crazy that I’m able to be in a new class and do it again and with my teammates out here, the teams been super good this year and the transition has been hard, but, I think we have done a great job this season.”

Other highlights from the VHSL Cross Country championships included team titles being won by the Blacksburg boys, Liberty girls and Parry McCluer boys teams.

In addition to Lowman being an individual state champion, Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler won gold in class 1. Jefferson Forests Zoie Lamanna claimed the class 4 girls title at the VHSL meet in Leesburg.