ROANOKE, Va. – University of Virginia running back Perris Jones remains in ICU following spinal cord surgery last Friday. This all comes after a scary play in which Jones was injured during the Cavaliers Thursday night loss at Louisville.

After a helmet-to-helmet hit, Jones remained on the ground following the play. He would be carted off the field and taken to a nearby medical facility. On Saturday, the University announced Jones had spinal cord surgery on Friday and was able to briefly walk on Saturday.

“Part of the protocol with the surgery that he has - he has to stay in ICU under watch for the first week,” Elliott said on Tuesday. “And then after that week, we’re hoping he’s going to be transferred to the Frazier Center, which is a rehabilitation center that focuses in spinal cord injuries. I had a chance to see him via Zoom yesterday [Monday]. He was in a position to talk to us. It was good to see his face and man, he was smiling. He was happy, focused on his team, telling us to tell the guys to keep fighting.”

Elliott said Jones’ family, who was not in attendance at the game Thursday night, has since been able to travel to Louisville to be by his side. Ashley Murray, one of the assistant athletic trainers for the team, has also been with Jones since the injury on Thursday night.