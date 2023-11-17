UVA running back Perris Jones transferred to rehab center

Virginia running back Perris Jones (2) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday afternoon, the University of Virginia football program announced an update on running back Perris Jones, noting his transfer out of the University of Louisville medical center.

Update on Perris Jones ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jaTPZdOrF1 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 17, 2023

The transfer to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute is part of the protocol following the spinal cord surgery and recovery in ICU. Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott told reporters Tuesday during his weekly press conference that he talked with Jones on a recent Zoom call.

“He was in a position to talk to us,” Elliott said. “It was good to see his face and man, he was smiling. He was happy, focused on his team, telling us to tell the guys to keep fighting.”

All of this comes as the sixth-year Alexandria, Virginia native was injured during the Cavaliers Thursday night loss at Louisville.

The University of Virginia encourages anyone that would like to send a note or card to Jones to address it to:

Perris Jones

C/O UVA Football

290 Massie Road

Charlottesville, VA 22903