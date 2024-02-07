Tiger Woods makes it official: His 2024 debut will come next week at Riviera

FILE - Tiger Woods watches his shot on the fourth tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Tiger Woods confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 he will make his first PGA Tour start since the Masters at the Genesis Invitational next week at Riviera, a tournament he hosts. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods confirmed Wednesday he will make his first PGA Tour start since the Masters at the Genesis Invitational next week at Riviera, a tournament he hosts.

Woods posted on social media that he was “excited to be a playing host” when the PGA Tour's next signature event with a $20 million purse starts on Feb. 15.

Woods also teased about his announcement Monday of new apparel now that he has ended a relationship with Nike that dated to 1996 when he turned pro. “The vision remains the same,” he wrote.

Riviera is the course Woods has played the most times — 12 as a pro — without winning.

He withdrew after 36 holes at Riviera with the flu in 2006 and did not return until 2018. A year ago, he tied for 45th. He next played the Masters, making the cut and then withdrawing during a cold, rainy weekend, had ankle surgery and did not return to golf until December.

The Genesis Invitational is a limited field for top performers. Woods will be playing on a sponsor exemption.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf