FORT WAYNE, IN – The Hampden Sydney Tigers are dancing all the way to the DIII NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship with a win over Guilford College Thursday night. The Tigers beat the Quakers 62-57.

Davidson Hubbard led the way for the Tigers 16 points and 7 rebounds. This will be only the second title game Hampden Sydney has advanced to.

They will face Trine on Saturday at 4 p.m.