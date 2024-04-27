3rd annual Spartan Classic proves to be a big success

ROANOKE, Va. – It started as a means to raise money for the football program and all Salem Spartans student-athletes and three years later, the Spartan Classic golf fundraiser had another strong showing.

Around 300 golfers flocked to Hanging Rock Golf Club for the third annual event. Everyone from Salem High School alums, local businesses and even former players took part in teeing off for a good cause. While there’s no financial goal to the event, head football coach Don Holter says the money they do raise goes a long way in supporting all Spartans.

“We started this thing three years ago and had a huge turnout. Each year since then it’s gotten bigger and bigger,” Holter siad. “We’re blessed to have the support that we do and our businesses and community in town. This tournament benefits Salem football greatly but it also supports the Salem sports foundation which supports all the student-athletes in the City of Salem.”

Awards were given out to the winning team, closest to the hole, longest drive and more. A raffle was also held with lots of great memorabilia including a signed Brent Pry football.