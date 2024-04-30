Coleton Beck eyes NFL opportunity with New York Jets

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Coleton Beck, a former wide receiver and kick returner for Virginia Tech, is on the verge of a big break in his football career. Despite not being picked up in the NFL draft, Beck’s talent has earned him multiple invitations to minicamps. Among them, he has chosen to try out for the New York Jets this weekend.

Beck’s journey is a testament to his dedication and hard work. Drawing inspiration from his Blacksburg high school coach, Chad Johnston, who played in the NFL and quarterbacked for West Virginia, Beck knows the importance of studying, working hard, and giving it his all.

“I’ve got to go in there, perform at a high-level as a receiver and whatever special team stuff we do,” Beck said. “My former high school coach Chad Johnston, he played in the NFL... He texted me and gave me some advice. You know, simple things, study, work hard, do everything you gotta do and with everything you have.”

If the Jets like what they see, Beck will have the opportunity to be signed.