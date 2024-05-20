Grant Holloway: Career highlights

Grant Holloway is a five-time world champion and eight-time NCAA champion. Learn about his top career accolades here.

How many Olympics has Grant Holloway been to?

Recommended Videos

Grant Holloway competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he placed second in the men’s 110m hurdles to Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment.

What medals has Grant Holloway won?

In addition to Olympic silver, Grant Holloway has won gold at three World Athletics Championships (2019, 2022, 2023) and two World Indoor Championships (2022, 2024).

How did Grant Holloway do at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Grant Holloway’s time of 13.09 seconds just fell short of Parchment’s 13.04 gold medal-winning time. Holloway earned a silver medal in his debut at the Olympics. That left a “sour taste” in his mouth, Holloway told NBC Olympics.

What events did Grant Holloway win at the 2022 and 2023 Diamond League?

Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles at Diamond League Monaco and Zurich in 2022. In 2023, he won the event in Florence, Paris and London.

What NCAA records did Grant Holloway break at Florida?

110m hurdles collegiate record (12.98 seconds, broke Renaldo Nehemiah's 40-year-old record)

60m hurdles collegiate and American records (7.35)

4x100m relay collegiate record (37.97)

How many NCAA Championships does Grant Holloway have?

At Florida, Grant Holloway won eight NCAA titles. In the process, he became the first man in collegiate history to win three straight indoor and outdoor high hurdles titles.

When was Grant Holloway a finalist for The Bowerman?

GRant Holloway was a finalist for the award in 2018 and 2019, winning it in 2019.