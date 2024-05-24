Delta Dental Pro-Am returns for 25th year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Country Club hosted the 25th annual Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids on Thursday morning.

“It’s been a phenomenal tournament and a phenomenal opportunity to give back to the community,” said Frank Lucia the CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia. “We’ve been partnering with the Boys and Girls Club for 25 years. Golf teaches so many fundamentals. It’s a game of resilience, perseverance, failures, successes. So, all those things help to teach life lessons that they can use in school and their professions as they grow later in their lives.”

The event, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, partnered with The First Tee--Roanoke Valley and The Hokie Way. With that, Virginia Tech student-athletes Mylyjael Poteat and Ashton Harper took part in the event.

To date, $2.2 Million has been raised to support club programming, including scholarships for local kids to attend summer camp and more.

“In 25 years, so many of those kids that we started with are adults now,” said Rebekah Meadows, the CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia. “Now, they’re making an impact on society in different ways and so year after year we come to this event and we watch them grow as they speak to our donors and guests and just watching that impact is huge.”