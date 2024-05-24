Hot bats lead to 10-1 Red Sox win over Woodpeckers

SALEM, Va. – In Thursday night Carolina League action, the Salem Red Sox played host to the Fayettevillle Woodpeckers for the third game in their six game series this week. Both teams had already earned one win in thus far.

The Woodpeckers got the scoring starting in the second inning when Alberto Hernandez hit an RBI double.

Salem responded in a big way in the bottom half of the inning, plating six runs. Stanley Tucker started it off with a two-run double followed by a three-run home run from Jhostynxon Garcia. The Red Sox would go on to a big 10-1 victory and improved to a 21-21 record this season.